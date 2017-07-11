Russia: Helicopter carrying tourists crashes

A helicopter with 16 people on board crashed into a volcanic lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula in eastern Russia early Thursday.

Kamchatka is a popular tourist destination, known for its nature. It is more than 6,000 kilometers (3,728 miles) east of Moscow and about 2,000 kilometers west of Alaska.

What we know so far

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said 13 tourists and three crew members were aboard the Mi-8 helicopter when it plunged into the lake.

Nine people were missing while at least seven people survived the crash.

According to state news agency RIA-Novosti, two out of the survivors were heavily injured.

Forty rescuers and divers were dispatched to the scene.

The nationalities of the tourists were not immediately listed.

The director of the helicopter, which was manufactured during the Soviet era 37 years ago, said it had recently undergone maintenance and was in good shape.

