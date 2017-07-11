 Russia: Helicopter carrying tourists crashes | News | DW | 12.08.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russia: Helicopter carrying tourists crashes

The aircraft with 16 passengers on board crashed into a volcanic lake in Russia's far east. Several were missing and feared dead.

Hot springs and fumaroles in famous Valley of Geysers, Kamchatka peninsula

The aircraft went down in the Kronotsky nature reserve

A helicopter with 16 people on board crashed into a volcanic lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's far east early Thursday. 

What we know so far

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said 13 tourists and three crew members were aboard the Mi-8 helicopter when it plunged into the lake. 

Nine people were missing while at least seven people survived the crash.

According to state news agency RIA-Novosti, two out of the survivors were heavily injured. 

Forty rescuers and divers were dispatched to the scene.

The nationalities of the tourists were not immediately listed.

The director of the helicopter, which was manufactured during the Soviet era 37 years ago, said it had recently undergone maintenance and was in good shape.

fb/jsi (AFP, dpa, AP)

DW recommends

Russia levels new charge against jailed critic, Navalny

Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been hit with a new charge. The jailed critic must now answer to starting an organization that allegedly incites breaking laws.  

Advertisement