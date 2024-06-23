Russia: Gunmen hit synagogue, churches in Dagestan

Unknown assailants killed a priest and several police officers while targeting Orthodox churches and a synagogue in the Muslim-majority state of Dagestan, in southern Russia.

Russian security services on Sunday said that a counter-terrorism operation was underway in the in southern Russian cities of Derbent and Makhachkala, Dagestan. Security forces were responding to unknown assailants launching attacks on a synagogue and an Orthodox church in Derbent, as well as a church and a police station in the state capital of Makhachkala, some 100 kilometers (62 miles) away.

"In order to ensure the safety of citizens, suppress terrorist crimes and detain persons involved in the armed attack, the head of the Department of the Federal Security Service of Russia in the Republic of Dagestan has decided to conduct a counter-terrorist operation and introduce a legal regime of CTO," Russia's National Anti-terrorism Committee (NAC) reported.

"According to preliminary information, one Orthodox priest and several police officers were killed in the terrorist attacks," Russian investigators said.

A church guard is also believed to have been killed alongside the priest in Makhachkala. Several more people were injured.

Images from the scene of the synagogue attack showed fire Image: via REUTERS

A fire was reported to have broken out after a gunfight at the synagogue and two attackers are said to have died in the gunfight.

A total of six police officers had been killed and 23 injured, according to the Interfax news agency.

A manhunt is currently underway to apprehend further attackers.

Authorities in Makhachkala urged residents to avoid certain streets as well as the railway station so as not to impede the manhunt.

Dagestan Governor Sergei Melikov called the attack an attempt to destabilize the impoverished, Muslim-majority region.

js/dj (dpa, Reuters, Interfax)