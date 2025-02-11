Russia frees US history teacher Marc Fogel: White House

A visiting US envoy secured the release of a history teacher detained in Russia, the White House said. A US official called it a "show of good faith" and sign of moving in the "right direction" to end the war in Ukraine.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has secured the release of an American detained in Russia during his trip to the country, the White House said on Tuesday.

History teacher Marc Fogel, from Pennsylvania, was detained in August 2021 at a Russian airport, for possession of what his family said was medically prescribed marijuana.

"President Trump, Steve Witkoff and the president's advisors negotiated an exchange that serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign that we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine," White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said.

Waltz did not describe what the exchange entailed.

Witkoff and Fogel had left Russian airspace together on Tuesday, and he was expected to be reunited with his family later in the day, Waltz said.

The US government last year declared Fogel to be 'wrongfully detained' after pressure from family and supporters (2023 archive image) Image: Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo/picture alliance

Edited by: Wesley Rahn