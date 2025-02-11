Russia frees US history teacher Marc Fogel: White House

Russia frees US history teacher Marc Fogel: White HouseFebruary 11, 2025
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has secured the release of an American detained in Russia during his trip to the country, the White House said on Tuesday.
History teacher Marc Fogel, from Pennsylvania, was detained in August 2021 at a Russian airport, for possession of what his family said was medically prescribed marijuana.
"President Trump, Steve Witkoff and the president's advisors negotiated an exchange that serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign that we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine," White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said.
Waltz did not describe what the exchange entailed.
Witkoff and Fogel had left Russian airspace together on Tuesday, and he was expected to be reunited with his family later in the day, Waltz said.
More to follow...
Edited by: Wesley Rahn