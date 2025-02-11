  1. Skip to content
Russia frees US history teacher Marc Fogel: White House

Mark Hallam with AFP, AP, Reuters
February 11, 2025

A visiting US envoy secured the release of a history teacher detained in Russia, the White House said. A US official called it a "show of good faith" and sign of moving in the "right direction" to end the war in Ukraine.

A drawn portrait of Marc Fogel, who has been detained in Russia since August 2021, hangs on rails outside of the White House during a demonstration organized by his family, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Washington.
Relatives and supporters had been lobbying the US government to secure teacher Marc Fogel's release (image from July 15, 2023)Image: Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo/picture alliance

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has secured the release of an American detained in Russia during his trip to the country, the White House said on Tuesday. 

History teacher Marc Fogel, from Pennsylvania, was detained in August 2021 at a Russian airport, for possession of what his family said was medically prescribed marijuana.

"President Trump, Steve Witkoff and the president's advisors negotiated an exchange that serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign that we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine," White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said. 

Waltz did not describe what the exchange entailed. 

Witkoff and Fogel had left Russian airspace together on Tuesday, and he was expected to be reunited with his family later in the day, Waltz said. 

Ellen Keelan, center, and other family members rally outside the White House for the release of Marc Fogel, who has been detained in Russia since August 2021, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Washington.
The US government last year declared Fogel to be 'wrongfully detained' after pressure from family and supporters (2023 archive image)Image: Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo/picture alliance

More to follow... 

Edited by: Wesley Rahn 

