 Russia expels two German diplomats | News | DW | 12.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russia expels two German diplomats

Moscow vowed retaliatory measures after Germany expelled two Russian diplomats over the killing in Berlin of a Georgian man. German prosecutors have said there is evidence the murder was carried out on Moscow's behalf.

The German embassy in Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned the German ambassador to announce the expulsion of two diplomats. It comes a week after two Russian officials were told to leave Germany in connection with the murder of a former Chechen commander in Berlin.

"As a retaliatory measure, the Russian side has decided to declare two employees of the German embassy in Russia 'persona non grata'," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

DW's Moscow correspondent Emily Sherwin noted that in comparison to the attempted killing of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the UK in 2018, where each country expelled 23 diplomats, "both sides are treading carefully."

The background to the story

Last week, the German government expelled two Russian diplomats, saying that Russia was not cooperating with an investigation into the killing of the Georgian citizen in August. He was shot in broad daylight in a park in the German capital's Moabit neighborhood.

The victim, 40-year-old Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, had reportedly worked for both Ukrainian and Russian interests after the Second Chechen War, which lasted from 1999 to 2009.

German federal prosecutors have said that there was "sufficient evidence" to indicate that the man'smurder may have been carried on Moscow's behalf, something the Kremlin has vehemently denied.

Watch video 02:05

Germany suspects Russia of involvement in Berlin murder

es/rt (Reuters, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany expels Russian diplomats after murder in Berlin

German prosecutors said evidence suggests Russia or Chechnya may have ordered the murder of a Georgian man in Berlin. Two Russian diplomats have been expelled, with the German government discussing further steps. (04.12.2019)  

Vladimir Putin calls Georgian murdered in Berlin a 'bandit'

Vladimir Putin has called a Georgian man murdered in Berlin a "bandit," saying Moscow's requests to extradite him weren't heeded. Berlin says there's evidence Russia is behind the killing, but Putin denied involvement. (10.12.2019)  

German defense minister calls out Russia after Berlin murder

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has said the murder of a Georgian activist earlier this year was straining relations between Berlin and Moscow. She urged the Kremlin to step up efforts to support German investigators. (08.12.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany suspects Russia of involvement in Berlin murder  

Related content

Russland Sergei Lawrow Mike Pompeo

Donald Trump meets Russia's top diplomat at White House 10.12.2019

Sergey Lavrov discussed a host of issues with Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, including arms control and Ukraine. Lavrov repeated his denial that Russia intervened in the US presidential election.

Berlin Moabit | Mann erschossen - Polizei sucht am Tatort nach Hinweisen

Germany expels Russian diplomats after murder in Berlin 04.12.2019

German prosecutors said evidence suggests Russia or Chechnya may have ordered the murder of a Georgian man in Berlin. Two Russian diplomats have been expelled, with the German government discussing further steps.

Frankreich 2018 | Wladimir Putin, Präsident Russland & Angela Merkel, Bundeskanzlerin

Merkel to meet Putin amid rising tensions over murder of Georgian activist 06.12.2019

Germany has expelled two Russian diplomats over Russia's suspected involvement in the murder of a Georgian citizen in Berlin. A new investigation reveals the suspected assassin was likely a member of the FSB.

Advertisement