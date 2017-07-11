Russia expels European diplomats over Navalny protests

Russia expelled three European diplomats on Friday, accusing them of taking part in "unauthorized" rallies supportingjailed Kremlin critic Alexi Navalny.

The country’s foreign ministry said that "such actions on their part are unacceptable and do not correspond to their diplomatic status."

The trio come from Germany, Sweden and Poland. It was unclear which rank they hold in their respective diplomatic missions.

The announcement was made afterEU foreign policy chief Josep Borrellmet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

Sweden on Friday rejected Russia's claims as "completely unfounded", saying its foreign minstry "reserves the right to an appropriate response".

Ties between the bloc and Russia have become strainedover Navalny's jailing.

The 44-year-old opposition figure was arrested after returning home from Germany.

Navalny had been receiving treatment from a poisoning attack that he blames on the Kremlin and the Russian secret service.

Officials in Moscow have angrily denied any involvement.

Russian police arrested more than 10,000 people at demonstrations across the country last week in support of Navalny.

US President Joe Bidenon Thursday called on Russia to release him, hinting of possible sanctions if Moscow fails to do.