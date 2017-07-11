Russia expels 7 EU diplomats

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday ordered seven diplomats from Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to leave the country.

The envoys have been given one week to leave.

It is a retaliatory move from Russia after the four countries expelled a total of seven Russian diplomats last week.

Why Russia has expelled the diplomats

Russia kicked out the diplomats amid a growing row over spying claims from the Czech Republic.

Last week, the Czech Republic ordered most Russian staff to leave the embassy in the country after accusing Russian intelligence officers of being behind a 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot.

Slovakia, as well as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, then ordered several Russian diplomats to leave in solidarity with the Czech Republic.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned Slovakia's move to eject diplomats as "false solidarity."

Balkan state Romania also ejected one Russian ambassador on Monday, also in solidarity with Czechia, but so far there have been no retaliatory steps taken by Russia against its diplomats.

