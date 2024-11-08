Russia evacuates tens of thousands from border area

ConflictsRussian FederationRussia evacuates tens of thousands from border areaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsRussian FederationSimon Bone08/11/2024August 11, 2024Russia has declared a state of emergency in the Kursk region four days after Ukraine launched a large-scale incursion there. Kyiv has had no comment so far on what appears to be the biggest attack on Russian soil since the war began. https://p.dw.com/p/4jL6jAdvertisement