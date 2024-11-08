  1. Skip to content
Russia evacuates tens of thousands from border area

Simon Bone
August 11, 2024

Russia has declared a state of emergency in the Kursk region four days after Ukraine launched a large-scale incursion there. Kyiv has had no comment so far on what appears to be the biggest attack on Russian soil since the war began.

