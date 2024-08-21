  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineUS Democratic Party
ConflictsRussian Federation

Russia: Enticing soldiers to the front lines with cash?

Janina Semenova
August 21, 2024

Ukraine's incursion into Russia is leading Russia to recruit more soldiers for the front line. One of the motivations for soldiers to sign up seems to be money, with a lot of cash apparently being offered to new volunteers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jjnK
DW correspondent and author Janina Semenova
Janina Semenova DW correspondent in Riga, Latvia
Skip next section Similar stories from Russian Federation

Similar stories from Russian Federation

Yulia Navalnya, wearing a pink suit, stands in front of the DW logo

Yulia Navalnaya: Alexei's memory 'gives me strength'

Yulia Navalnaya told DW why it's important to continue the work of her husband, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
PoliticsJune 6, 202402:41 min
A balding man, Vladimir Kara-Murza, is escorted by police officers ahead of a hearing at Moscow's Basmanny District Court

Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza appeals prison sentence

The Russian activist is serving a lengthy prison sentence, on charges critics have said are politically motivated.
PoliticsMay 14, 202401:25 min
An oil cargo ship being pushed by a tugboat

How Russia is evading EU sanctions through a loophole

A new report says the Kremlin is making money from secondhand purchases of refined oil in the EU.
PoliticsFebruary 23, 202401:51 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Europe

More on Conflicts from Europe

Fokus Europa Polen Belarus Grenze

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

The border between Belarus and Poland is a scene of increasing violence and illegal crossings.
ConflictsAugust 1, 202426:04 min
Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with Charles Michel, standing in front of EU and Ukrainian flags

EU, Ukraine sign long-term security pact

The EU has pledged to provide Ukraine with military, financial, diplomatic and humanitarian support over the long term.
ConflictsJune 27, 202402:39 min
Leopard 2 battle tanks

Can Europe's defense giants come together?

Business is booming for Europe's biggest defense firms as countries race to rearm. But can they do it efficiently?
ConflictsJune 17, 202417:27 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (R) shake hands

Blinken: Israel accepts US proposal for hostage agreement

The US secretary of state is now calling on Palestinian militant group Hamas to follow suit.
ConflictsAugust 20, 202402:57 min
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (C) and Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi (R)

'Maybe the last opportunity to get the hostages home'

In Israel, US Sec'y of State Blinken told reporters that the Gaza cease-fire talks had reached "a decisive moment."
ConflictsAugust 19, 202401:20 min
Israeli attacks on Gaza

Cease-fire talks set to resume as Israel strikes Gaza

The strikes on Gaza came hours after mediators expressed optimism that a cease-fire deal could be imminent.
ConflictsAugust 18, 202402:23 min
Show more