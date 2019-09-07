 Russia elections: Kremlin-backed parties take a hit | News | DW | 09.09.2019

News

Russia elections: Kremlin-backed parties take a hit

Parties tied to the ruling United Russia have though retained their majority in Moscow despite flagging support, local media says. Protests and the exclusion of opposition candidates put the poll under intense scrutiny.

Watch video 01:26

Russia votes: Navalny says ruling party lost seats

Kremlin-backed parties kept their majority in Moscow's municipal legislature, Russian media reported Monday morning. However, they saw their support slashed after months of protests over the vote that barred opposition voices and critics of President Vladimir Putin from running for office.

Although Putin is technically an independent, he has strong ties to United Russia, which reportedly came away with only 26 of the Moscow Duma's 45 seats, a major drop from the 38 it held before. Some former United Russia members had branded themselves independents before the vote, however, as support for the party has plummeted amidst rising poverty across the country.

Two other parties that are loosely controlled by the Kremlin, the Communists and the center-left A Just Russia came away with 14 and 4 seats, respectively.

Yabloko, a small social liberal and green party, won three seats, the only actual opposition party to do so. It's lead candidate Sergei Mitrokhin had been initially barred from running, but was allowed to contest the election after a city court in his favor.

Other Putin critics were not so lucky. In mid-July, the Central Election Commission refused to register most opposition politicians as candidates, claiming that the signatures of support they had gathered in order to run were falsified.

Watch video 00:48

Opposition politician Lyobov Sobol and Russian President Putin voted in Moscow

One such candidate was popular anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny, whose Russia of the Future party had been hoping to make gains against United Russia head of national elections in 2021.

Despite massive protests, the electoral commission did not budge on its decision to exclude Navalny from the election.

Local elections were held across the country, but the Moscow vote was the most closely watched following the summer of demonstrations.

The elections commission is due to present official results later on Monday.

  • Saturday’s protest is the latest since July, when people took to the streets to reject the barring candidates from the Moscow City Council race

    Protests in Moscow called by Navalny

    Weekly protests

    Protesters gathered in Moscow to reject the barring of some opposition and independent candidates from the Moscow City Council election on September 8. For the past month, demonstrators have shown their discontent on a weekly basis.

  • In addition to rallying for banned candidates, marchers also demanded freedom for political prisoners

    Protests in Moscow called by Navalny

    Freedom for political prisoners

    Opposition politician Alexei Navalny's team organized the demonstration. The opposition leader was just recently released from a 30-day jail sentence for holding unsanctioned protests. In addition to rallying for banned candidates, marchers were also seen holding placards demanding freedom for political prisoners

  • Lyubov Sobol, an associate of Navalny and one of those whose candidacy had been rejected, took part in the demonstrations.

    Protests in Moscow called by Navalny

    Demands 'right and reasonable'

    Lyubov Sobol (right), an associate of Navalny and one of those whose candidacy had been rejected, took part in the demonstrations. "Our demands are right and reasonable. We have significant support, we have the right to be on the ballot," Sobol said. "I want political rights of Muscovites to be respected."

  • Police officers line up to contain protests in Moscow

    Protests in Moscow called by Navalny

    Unauthorized assembly

    The police have been criticized for their handling of the protests, which have seen some 2,000 people arrested. This time, officers did not try to detain protesters, but asked them to leave through loudspeakers. The march, like many, had not been authorized to take place, a legal requirement in Russia in recent years.

  • Russland | Proteste in Moskau (picture alliance/dpa/TASS/S. Fadeichev)

    Protests in Moscow called by Navalny

    High political tension in Russia

    Some clashes took place at the march between demonstrators and others seeking to disrupt the demos. Moscow's city council has relatively little power and its election does not usually garner this much attention. But the candidates' disqualification touched a nerve with citizens' frustration with their country's restrictive politics.

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


es/rt (dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

