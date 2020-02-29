 Russia: Dry ice accident kills 2 at Moscow bath complex | News | DW | 29.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russia: Dry ice accident kills 2 at Moscow bath complex

A 29th birthday event turned sour when two people died in a dry ice accident. Some 25kg of dry ice was reportedly tipped into a pool for visual effect.

Moscow hospital (picture-alliance/dpa)

Two people were killed in Moscow on Friday after 25 kilograms (55 pounds) of dry ice was dumped into a pool at a bath complex, Russian officials confirmed.

Yulia Ivanova, spokesperson for investigators, told Russian media that the dry ice was put into the pool for "visual effect" and that others were seriously injured.

The incident occurred during a birthday party attended by 18 people, according to investigators. A criminal case has been opened.

Read more: Opinion: Putin's bespoke government — made for indefinite control

The dangers of dry ice

Russian news agency Interfax reported that internet blogger Ekaterina Didenko, who was not among the dead, was celebrating her 29th birthday an the bathhouse. According to Russian media, one of those who perished was Didenko's husband.

Dry ice, which is frozen carbon dioxide, produces vapor when placed in water. The vapor can create a significant amount of carbon dioxide buildup when released in an inadequately ventilated space.

Baths are considered an important part of Russian culture with Slavic roots. The bath often takes place in a small room or building designed for dry or wet heat sessions.

  • A woman steps down into the icy water (AFP/D. Dilkoff)

    Orthodox Christians take Epiphany ice baths

    Down the steps to an icy 'rebirth'

    January's icy-cold waters are a test of faith in most European countries but in Russia, where temperatures remained well below freezing on Sunday morning, Orthodox Church believers needed extra resolve. Followers climbed down into the supposedly holy water before making the sign of the cross to mark Epiphany. Often, they will dip three times under the water to symbolically wash away their sins.

  • A believer disappears underwater at a Epiphany event in St Petersburg (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Lovetsky)

    Orthodox Christians take Epiphany ice baths

    Submerge and endure the cold shock

    Russian celebrities and politicians joined in the annual custom. The freezing cold plunge sometimes takes place after midnight mass or early in the morning and is often accompanied by the ringing of church bells. Many non-believers and thrill-seekers also take part as some believe ice bathing strengthens the body and cleanses the soul.

  • A man is about to jump into the icy waters (Imago-Images/ITAR-TASS/T. Vorontsova)

    Orthodox Christians take Epiphany ice baths

    Ritual not without risk

    More than 40,000 first aiders and security guards were deployed to nearly 9,000 Russian bathing spots. Despite the risk of cold shock, which can cause heart attacks, no incidents were reported. Some people who had consumed vodka shots, said to heat the body, were banned from taking a dip. Authorities warned children, the elderly and those with cardiovascular problems to avoid the icy waters.

  • An ice hole is created in the shape of a cross (Imago-Images/ITAR-TASS/S. Krasnoukhov)

    Orthodox Christians take Epiphany ice baths

    Crosses dug into frozen lakes

    Rivers and ponds across Russia are utilized for the annual ritual where priests first conduct the Great Blessing of the Waters to commemorate the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River. Many remote communities cut holes in frozen lakes — like this one in the Lyutoga River in the Sakhalin region.

  • A priest blesses barrels of holy water (AFP/S. Gapon)

    Orthodox Christians take Epiphany ice baths

    Not everyone braves the cold

    For those not accustomed to icy baths, dozens of water tanks are installed in Orthodox churches to be blessed by priests -— as in the above picture from a church in Astravyets, Belarus. The water is then distributed to believers who may use it to bless themselves and their family members, to drink, or to store at home to use when ill.

  • Swimmers try to retrieve the cross (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Emric)

    Orthodox Christians take Epiphany ice baths

    Fetch the cross and have a blessed year

    In some parts of Europe, the cool dip is more of a competitive swim. In the Balkans, Orthodox believers race to retrieve wooden crucifixes thrown into the water by a priest. Whoever grabs the cross and carries it back to land is believed to be blessed for the rest of the year. The race above involved Bosnian Serbs in the eastern Bosnian town of Visegrad.

  • A prisoner stands in the icy cold waters (Reuters/A. Malgavko)

    Orthodox Christians take Epiphany ice baths

    Not a daring jail break attempt

    Even in high-security penal colonies like this one in Omsk, Siberia, prisoners are allowed to take part and wash away their sins. Many people think any water poured or bottled on Epiphany becomes holy water and has healing properties. Some Orthodox nations celebrated Epiphany on January 6, many others keep to the older Julian calendar, which falls on Gregorian January 19. Author: Nik Martin

    Author: Nik Martin


jsi/aw (Interfax, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Dostoevsky, dolls and other Russian exports

From vodka to beloved opera classics – DW's Anastassia Boutsko takes a look at World Cup host Russia's most popular exports and clears up some cultural cliches. (22.06.2018)  

Finland at 100: Europe's northern neighbor to Russia brimming with 'sisu'

Finland became an independent nation exactly a century ago, facilitated by revolution in Russia. Now in the EU and the eurozone, but not in NATO, it's also a top performer in education, coffee consumption and motorsport. (06.12.2017)  

Major Russian newspapers back arrested investigative journalist Golunov

"We are Ivan Golunov," declared a number of publications, after reports began to surface that Golunov was beaten in prison. The reporter remains under house arrest. (10.06.2019)  

Orthodox Christians take Epiphany ice baths

Millions of Orthodox Christians have taken their annual plunge into freezing waters to mark Epiphany. The ritual, to mark the baptism of Jesus, involves submerging yourself three times to "wash away your sins." (19.01.2020)  

Related content

USA San Nicolas | Start Mittelstreckenrakete

US seeks three-way arms control pact with Russia and China 29.02.2020

Washington is pushing for talks with the Kremlin and Beijing on forming a pact. President Trump has already intimated he wants China to join the US and Russia in a fresh deal when the pair's current arrangement expires.

Viktor Sviridov, Der ehemalige russische Gefängnisbeamte tötet sich vor Gericht

Russia: Ex-official commits suicide in Moscow courtroom 12.02.2020

Viktor Sviridov had been given a three-year jail term for corruption and immediately turned a gun on himself. The man, who was allegedly suffering from cancer, previously served as a top prison official in Russia.

Türkei Präsident Erdogan im Parlament

Erdogan to meet Merkel, Putin and Macron for Idlib summit 22.02.2020

The leaders of Turkey, Germany, France and Russia will meet in March to discuss escalating violence in Syria's last rebel enclave. Merkel and Macron had called on Erdogan and Putin to find a "political solution."

Advertisement