Russia: Dry ice accident kills 2 at Moscow bath complex

Two people were killed in Moscow on Friday after 25 kilograms (55 pounds) of dry ice was dumped into a pool at a bath complex, Russian officials confirmed.

Yulia Ivanova, spokesperson for investigators, told Russian media that the dry ice was put into the pool for "visual effect" and that others were seriously injured.

The incident occurred during a birthday party attended by 18 people, according to investigators. A criminal case has been opened.

The dangers of dry ice

Russian news agency Interfax reported that internet blogger Ekaterina Didenko, who was not among the dead, was celebrating her 29th birthday an the bathhouse. According to Russian media, one of those who perished was Didenko's husband.

Dry ice, which is frozen carbon dioxide, produces vapor when placed in water. The vapor can create a significant amount of carbon dioxide buildup when released in an inadequately ventilated space.

Baths are considered an important part of Russian culture with Slavic roots. The bath often takes place in a small room or building designed for dry or wet heat sessions.

jsi/aw (Interfax, AP)

