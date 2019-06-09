 Russia drops charges against journalist Golunov, suspends arresting officers | News | DW | 11.06.2019

News

Russia drops charges against journalist Golunov, suspends arresting officers

Ivan Golunov has been released from house arrest and charges against him have been dropped. The journalist was wrongly arrested on drug charges by Russian police last week.

Ivan Golunov in a Russian courtroom (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Feldman)

On Tuesday, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev announced that all charges against investigative journalist Ivan Golunov had been dropped, and that the officers who falsely arrested him last week on drug charges had been suspended.

More to come ...

Read more:  Major Russian newspapers back arrested investigative journalist Golunov

Watch video 02:39

Russian journalist Ivan Golunov "was beaten up" says friend

js/msh (AFP, dpa)

