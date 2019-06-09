Russia drops charges against journalist Golunov, suspends arresting officers

On Tuesday, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev announced that all charges against investigative journalist Ivan Golunov had been dropped, and that the officers who falsely arrested him last week on drug charges had been suspended.

More to come ...

