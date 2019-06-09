Russia drops charges against journalist Golunov, suspends arresting officers

Ivan Golunov has been released from house arrest and charges against him have been dropped. The journalist was wrongly arrested on drug charges by Russian police last week.
On Tuesday, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev announced that all charges against investigative journalist Ivan Golunov had been dropped, and that the officers who falsely arrested him last week on drug charges had been suspended.
More to come ...
js/msh (AFP, dpa)
