 Russia: Dozens injured, missing in deadly Siberian mining incident | News | DW | 25.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russia: Dozens injured, missing in deadly Siberian mining incident

Rescue operations are underway at a coal mine in Siberia's Kuznetsk Basin after smoke entered ventilation shafts, officials say. Almost 50 people are still underground, with several deaths reported so far.

Rescue vehicles gathered at the Listvyazhnaya mine

Rescue vehicles gathered at the Listvyazhnaya mine in southwestern Siberia

An accident involving smoke at a mine in Siberia has injured at least 45 people, while at least six of the 49 remaining underground have died, Russian officials said on Thursday. 

The Emergencies Ministry said that 237 miners had been brought to the surface and that rescue work at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the Kuznetzk Basin was ongoing.

The Kemerovo region governor, Sergei Tsivilev, reported the six fatalities, having earlier spoken of just one. In a statement, he said four of the injured were in a serious condition.

Another "informed" source later told Interfax news agency, however, that 10 people had been killed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and hoped that those still missing could be saved, according to Interfax.

Workers carrying injured miners out of a mine

The Listvyazhnaya mine (archive photo) was the site of another deadly accident in 2004

Russia's mining industry sees accidents fairly regularly, mostly as a result of poor safety standards and aging equipment. 

An accident in 2010 at the largest Russian coal mine, the Raspadskaya mine in Siberia, killed 91 people and injured more than 100.

tj/msh (AFP, Interfax)

Advertisement