Russia detains US traveler with cannabis-laced gummies

Russia has detained a US citizen for allegedly carrying food substances laced with cannabis derivatives in his luggage.

What do we know so far?

Local state-run news agencies TASS and Interfax reported the 28-year-old man was detained at Moscow's Vnukovo airport after arriving from Istanbul last Friday.

"While passing customs, one of his suitcases drew the attention of a service dog," TASS reported, citing Russia's Federal Customs Service.

"During the customs search, inspectors found two plastic jars and a zip-bag with the candy in it... Chemical analysis showed narcotic substances of the cannabinoid group in it."

The items found were allegedly two jars of marmalade and gummy candies.

The man claimed that the sweets were prescribed by a doctor in the US and that he needed them for traveling, according to the TASS news agency.

How has the US reacted?

There was no immediate comment from the US State Department.

Earlier this week, Russia exchanged US teacher Marc Fogel for Alexander Vinnik, a Russian cryptocurrency expert who faced Bitcoin fraud charges in the United States.

Fogel had been serving a 14-year sentence for traveling with what his family and supporters said was "medically prescribed" marijuana.

It was the first prisoner swap between Washington and Moscow since August.

Edited by: Wesley Dockery