Russia detains US-Russian national for treason, reports say

The US-Russian woman was taken into custody in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, state media reported. The 33-year-old resident of Los Angeles was reportedly arrested for financing the Ukrainian army.

Russian authorities in the Ural mountain city of Yekaterinburg have arrested a US-Russian dual national on treason charges, the state-owned TASS media outlet said Tuesday.

What do we know so far?

"The Federal Security Service in Yekaterinburg suppressed the illegal activities of a 33-year-old resident of Los Angeles, who has dual citizenship of Russia and the United States," TASS reported.

The news agency did not provide information regarding the name of the woman, but said she was "involved in providing financial assistance to a foreign state."

The crime of treason carries a hefty punishment of up to 20 years in jail in Russia.

She was reportedly collecting money for a Ukrainian organization since February 2022, which was in turn helping the Ukrainian military. Russia first launched its invasion of Ukraine, which it calls the "special operation," on February 24, 2022.

Will the Biden administration act?

Russia has earlier arrested other US nationals, such as Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich last year.

The latest arrest of the woman in Yekaterinburg could put more pressure on US President Joe Biden's administration to strike a prisoner deal with Russia.

Earlier this month, Russian Vladimir Putin suggested in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that "an agreement can be reached" regarding Gershkovich's release.

