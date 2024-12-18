  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
CrimeRussian Federation

Russia detains suspect over General Igor Kirillov's killing

December 18, 2024

A Ukrainian official said the service carried out the attack in the Russian capital Moscow.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oHfO
A view shows a scene of an explosion in which Russian general Igor Kirillov was killed
Kirillov, 54, was under sanctions from several countries for his actions in Russia#s war in Ukraine.Image: Maxim Shemetov/REUTERS

Russia's Investigative Committee said Wednesday it had detained a Uzbek citizen after a senior general was killed by a bomb hidden in a scooter

"A national of Uzbekistan, born in 1995, was arrested on suspicion of having committed the attack that cost the life of the commander of Russian radiological, chemical and biological defence forces, Igor Kirillov, and his assistant, Ilya Polikarpov", the Investigative Committee said in a statement, adding that the suspect said he had been "recruited by Ukrainian special forces".

Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov and his adjutant were killed outside a residential block in Moscow on Tuesday when a device hidden in an electric scooter was detonated remotely.

Ukraine claims responsibility for killing of Russian general

Ukraine's SBU domestic intelligence agency unofficially claimed it was behind the assassination.

"The liquidation of the chief of the radiation and chemical protection troops of the Russian Federation is the work of the SBU," a SBU source told several news agencies.

More to follow.