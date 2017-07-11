Russia detains lawyer in Alexei Navalny extremism case

Russian authorities have arrested Ivan Pavlov, a lawyer who is defending Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) in an extremism trial, his colleagues said on Friday.

"Ivan Pavlov has been detained, searches are under way. The FSB (Federal Security Service) is working," Evgeny Smirnov, a lawyer from Pavlov's team, said on Facebook.

The TASS news agency said Pavlov, who is based in St. Petersburg, was detained in a Moscow hotel.

Watch video 03:11 Russian court freezes activities of Navalny's organizations

Who is the lawyer defending?

Pavlov specializes in defending individuals and groups who have been accused of crimes against state security, including espionage and treason.

Citing Pavlov's organization, Russia's Interfax news agency reported that the lawyer had been due to appear in court on Friday in the case of former journalist Ivan Safronov.

Safronov began working at Russia's space agency last May. He is accused of passing military secrets to the Czech Republic in 2017 — charges he denies.

On Thursday, the lawyer represented Navalny's FBK in a Moscow court hearing behind closed doors. The court is considering a request from the Moscow prosecutor to declare the group an extremist organization.

Navalny's groups in focus

Earlier this week, the court ordered the network of campaign groups to freeze their activities pending a final decision on whether they should be banned as extremist. The court

will hold its next hearing on May 17.

The Facebook post announcing Pavlov's arrest said he was accused of disclosing classified information relating to an ongoing investigation. According to Pavlov's legal team, that offense is punishable by up to three months in jail.

nm/rt (Interfax, Reuters)