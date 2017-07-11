Russia detains Alexei Navalny allies after raids

Police took several allies of the jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny into custody early on Thursday, ahead of planned demonstrations at the weekend.

Aides of the opposition figures was the searches were linked to a criminal investigation launched by Russia's Interior Ministry.

The probe was into alleged violations of coronavirus restrictions during protests last week, they added.

The opposition has called for fresh demonstrations on Sunday to demand Navalny's freedom. The 44-year-old was arrested after returning to Russia from Germany, where he had been recovering from a poisoning attack.

Those arrested include activist Maria Alyokhina from the punk band Pussy Riot, and Navalny's ophthalmologist Anastasia Vasilyeva, who is also head of the independent Doctors’ Alliance labor union.

Vasilyeva appeared on social media playing the piano as police raided her apartment.

Navalny's team said his brother Oleg as well as his ally Lyubov Sobol were also detained.

Raids on houses and offices

Police on Wednesday raided apartments and offices belonging to Navalny and his associates.

It is reported that Navalny's wife Yulia was in one of the apartments and his brother in another. Police also raided two offices belonging to Navalny's FBK anti-corruption organization.

It was FBK that published a video last week of a luxury Black Sea property that Navalny claimed was owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin and funded through an elaborate corruption scheme.

Several social media users posted images and video of police breaking down doors at the apartments as well as the offices. One user posted video of "special units breaking down the door to the 'Navalny Live' studio."

Meanwhile, Navalny told a judge on Thursday that he had not been allowed a one-to-one meeting with his defense lawyer since being arrested upon his return to Russia.

Navalny granted meeting with lawyer

Meanwhile, a Moscow court rejected an appeal from Navalny's legal team against his 30-day pretrial detention.

Navalny is accused by Russian prosecutors of breaking the terms of a previous suspended sentence by traveling to Germany. He had been in a coma from the Novichok attack when he was taken to Berlin.

Earlier, the Putin critic told the judge he had not been allowed a one-to-one meeting with his defense lawyer since being arrested upon his return to Russia.

The judge gave Navalny five minutes to speak to his lawyer via video link, with prison guards asked to leave the room so that he could talk privately.

rc/rt (Reuters, AP, AFP)