Russia denies EU allegations over coronavirus disinformation campaign

Russia on Wednesday denied allegations made in a European Union document that the Kremlin was distributing disinformation on media platforms to worsen the coronavirus public health crisis in the West, Reuters reported.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that the allegations were absurd and lacked specific examples or ties to a particular media outlet.

"We're talking again about some unfounded allegations which in the current situation are probably the result of an anti-Russian obsession," Peskov said.

EU allegations

The nine-page EU internal report, sighted by Reuters, said: "A significant disinformation campaign by Russian state media and pro-Kremlin outlets regarding COVID-19 is ongoing."

The document, dated March 16, was produced by the European External Action Service (EEAS) – the EU's diplomatic service.

"The overarching aim of Kremlin disinformation is to aggravate the public health crisis in Western countries … in line with the Kremlin's broader strategy of attempting to subvert European societies," the document said.

A specialist EU database gathered almost 80 cases of disinformation about coronavirus since January 22, according to the document, citing examples from Lithuania and Ukraine to Slovakia.

The report said that the February riots in Ukraine, a former Soviet republic hoping to join the EU and NATO, are an example of the consequences of disinformation.

According to the EU document, a fake letter claiming to hail from the Ukrainian Health Ministry falsely reported five coronavirus cases in the country. The document stated that, in fact, Ukrainian authorities said that the letter was created outside Ukraine.

Putin denies deliberate tactics

Both the EU and NATO have accused Moscow of disinformation and other forms of covert action in an attempt to undermine Western countries by exploiting divisions in society.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Contaminated door handles Current research says the coronavirus family of viruses can survive on some surfaces, like door handles, for an average of four to five days. Like all droplet infections, SARS-CoV-2 can spread via hands and frequently touched surfaces. Although it hasn't previously been seen in humans and therefore hasn't been studied in detail, experts believe it spreads similarly to other known coronaviruses.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Not so delicious A certain degree of caution is called for when eating lunch at your work cafeteria or in a cafe — that is, if they haven't been closed yet. Technically, coronaviruses can contaminate cutlery or crockery if they're coughed on by an infected person. But the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) states that "no infections with SARS-CoV-2 via this transmission route are known to date."

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Virus-carrying teddy bears? Should parents be afraid of a possible infection from imported toys? It's unlikely, say the BfR. As of yet, there are no cases of an infection via imported toys or other goods. Experts have so far assumed that the viruses have a relatively low environmental stability, but research does show that the pathogens can remain infectious for several days, especially in high humidity and cold settings.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Packages, letters and shipped goods A recent study from the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in the US found the novel coronavirus can survive up to 72 hours on stainless steel and up to 24 hours on plastic and cardboard surfaces — in an ideal laboratory setting. But because the survival of the virus is dependent on many factors like temperature and humidity, the BfR says getting infected from handling the post is "rather unlikely."

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Can my dog infect me, or can I infect my dog? Experts consider the risk of pets being infected with the coronavirus to be very low. But they can't yet rule it out. The animals themselves show no symptoms, so they don't become ill. However, if they are infected, it is possible they could transmit coronaviruses via the air or via excretions (their poop).

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Fruit and vegetables: suddenly dangerous? "Unlikely." According to the BfR, transmitting SARS-CoV-2 via contaminated food is not likely to happen and, so far, there are no proven cases of infection this way. As the viruses are heat-sensitive, heating food during cooking can further reduce the risk of infection. Of course, you should thoroughly wash your hands before cooking and eating — and this goes for anytime, regardless of corona!

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Contaminated frozen food Although the SARS and MERS coronaviruses known to date don't like heat, they are quite immune to the cold. Research shows they can remain infectious at minus 20 degrees Celsius for up to two years. But the BfR gives frozen food the all-clear. So far, there's no evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection via the consumption of any food, including frozen food.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? But leave those wild animals alone! The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted many extraordinary measures and China's ban of the consumption of wild animals is no exception. There is compelling research to suggest the novel coronavirus originated in bats before being passed to humans via another intermediate animal. But it's not the animals we need to blame — experts say humans are exposed to these viruses via our interaction with animals. Author: Julia Vergin (cs)



President Vladimir Putin has denied such allegations, saying Russia has been targeted by Western countries spreading fake news about the coronavirus outbreak to cause panic.

DW Russia correspondent Emily Sherwin said this week, "Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin promised to be "absolutely open" with the public about the Coronavirus. "

Nevertheless, she said many Russians feel "convinced" that "the government must be hiding the true number of infections in their country." The Moscow local government has "repeatedly denied persistent media reports that there could soon be a city-wide lockdown and quarantine," Sherwin reported.

EU response

The EEAS declined to comment directly on the document, Reuters reported.

The European Commission said it was in contact with Google, Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft to discuss disinformation around the outbreak of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, an EU spokesperson accused the Kremlin of "playing with people's lives" and urged EU citizens to "be very careful" and only use media sources that they can trust.