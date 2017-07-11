Russia demands NATO leave eastern Europe, limit missile deployment

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Russia has released a series of security demands to NATO, including a veto on the alliance's expansion. It is calling for an immediate dialogue, but NATO members aren't likely to acquiesce to Moscow's wish list.
Russia on Friday released a series of ambitious demands to the United States and NATO if it is to restore relations.
It comes as tensions between the West and Russia have ratcheted up, with fears of a military invasion of Ukraine and continuing hybrid warfare at the European Union's external border with Belarus.
The Russian documents were submitted to the US and its allies earlier this week. The publication of unfinished agreements is an unusual move in international diplomacy.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters Russia and the West needed to start afresh in rebuilding relations.
"The line pursued by the United States and NATO over recent years to aggressively escalate the security situation is absolutely unacceptable and extremely dangerous," he said.
"Washington and its NATO allies should immediately stop regular hostile actions against our country, including unscheduled exercises ... and maneuvers of military ships and planes, and stop the military development of Ukrainian territory."
Ryabkov said was willing to start talks as soon as Saturday, and proposed Geneva as a venue.
The United States has made clear that Russia has no say in NATO membership and said it would not negotiate without Europe's input.
"There will be no talks on European security without our European allies and partners," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance had received the draft documents. He said any dialogue with Moscow "would also need to address NATO's concerns about Russia's actions, be based on core principles and documents of European security, and take place in consultation with NATO's European partners, such as Ukraine.''
He said the 30 NATO member countries "have made clear that should Russia take concrete steps to reduce tensions, we are prepared to work on strengthening confidence-building measures.''
Tens of thousands of Russian soldiers have been deployed along Ukraine's border. President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will address the growing tensions — and other issues — in a video call Tuesday.
US intelligence has claimed it has evidence of a planned Russian military offensive in Ukraine. US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold a video call.