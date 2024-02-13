  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineUS Democratic Party
PoliticsRussian Federation

Russia declares Estonian PM Kaja Kallas a 'wanted' person

February 13, 2024

The criminal charges reportedly relate to the destruction of Soviet-era monuments. Kaja Kallas has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine defending itself against the Russian invasion.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cL5L
Kaja Kallas speaking in Vienna
Kaja Kallas has advocated for providing more weapons to UkraineImage: Askin KÄ±yagan/Anadolu/picture alliance

Russia declared Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas a "wanted" person on Tuesday.

The website of Russia's interior ministry included Kallas in a database as being "wanted under the criminal code."

Estonia's State Secretary Taimar Peterkop and Lithuania's Culture Minister Simonas Kairys were also named on the wanted list.

What are the charges?

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later said that Kallas and the other Baltic lawmakers had been put on the wanted list for hostile actions against Russia and the "desecration of historical memory."

"These are people who take hostile actions against historical memory and our country," Peskov told reporters.

A Russian security source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Russia's state-run TASS news agency that the three were being prosecuted for "destroying monuments to Soviet soldiers" in World War II.

Kallas has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

She has been one of the strongest voices in the European Union and in NATO in favor of providing more arms to Ukraine.

zc/rc (AFP, Reuters, EFE)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Margus Tsahkna in a DW interview

Estonian Foreign Minister Tsakhna: 'Ukraine has all rights to defend itself, also by using attacks on Russian territory'

Estonian Foreign Minister Tsakhna: 'Ukraine has all rights to defend itself, also by using attacks on Russian territory'

Speaking to DW's chief political correspondent Nina Haase, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that it is crucial to make the war in Ukraine end in an "appropriate way," with Ukraine's territorial integrity being re-established.
ConflictsAugust 23, 202320:43 min