Russia: Deadly fire at gunpowder factory — reports

A fire broke out a gunpowder factory in the Russian gunpowder factory on Friday, leaving seven people dead.

At least nine more people were missing at the plant in the Russian province of Ryazan, reportedly Russia's largest gunpowder-making facility.

"According to preliminary data, 17 people were injured. Of these, seven were killed, one was hospitalized. The fate of nine people remains unknown," the Russian Emergencies Ministry was reported as saying.

The fire is though to have started in a powder workshop at the FGUP "Elastik" plant.

Some 170 emergency service personnel were attending the scene, officials said, with some 50 pieces of fire-fighting equipment deployed.

The ministry said there was no threat to the general population living nearby.

A source of the Interfax news agency said there had been various explanations put forward but that the main one was a "violation of technological processes" when it came to the handling of flammable substances.

rc/aw (Interfax, RIA)