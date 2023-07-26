  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
Law and JusticeRussian Federation

Russian cybersecurity chief jailed for 14 years

31 minutes ago

Ilya Sachkov, who helped found one of Russia's top cybersecurity firms, was suspected of passing on state secrets to foreign spies. He is the latest in a long line of people to face treason charges in Russia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UQBM
Ilya Sachkov stands in a glass cage behind his lawyers in a court room of the Moscow City Court
Ilya Sachkov, wearing black, listened to the verdict in a glass courtroom cageImage: Moscow City Court Press/AP/picture alliance

A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced a top cybersecurity executive to 14 years in prison on  charges of high treason.

Ilya Sachkov, co-founder of the Group-IB cybersecurity firm, was arrested in September 2021 by Russia's Federal Security Service. 

He was accused of passing on highly classified state secrets to foreign intelligence.

"The court found Sachkov guilty under Article 275 of Russia's Criminal Code and sentenced him to 14 years in prison with the sentence to be served in a strict regime penal colony," Judge Alexander Rybak said, according to the AFP news agency.

Sachkov to 'appeal further'

Sachkov's lawyer told reporters that he hoped his client would be acquitted, as he thought he presented sufficient evidence to prove his innocence. 

"We are not giving up. We believe... in Ilya's innocence, and we'll appeal further and work further," his lawyer, Sergei Afanasiev, said. 

Few details have been made public from the trial, as treason cases are typically classified in Russia. 

Sachkov is no longer associated with the cybersecurity firm. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

The trial of Ilya Sachkov was held behind closed doors
Group-IB this year finalised its exit from the Russian marketImage: Moscow City Court Press/AP/picture alliance

Group IB, now headquartered in Singapore, said in a statement that it had "full confidence in Ilya's innocence."

"While he remains wrongfully imprisoned, we will continue to stand up against injustice and operate our business with the same mission in mind — to fight against cybercrime," the company said in a statement.

Putin awarded Sachkov for his innovations

The 37-year-old co-founded Group-IB in 2003, when he was just 17. The firm focused on probing high-tech crimes and online fraud. Apart from Russia, they also had a global client base that included banks, energy companies, telecom firms, and Interpol. 

Three years after founding the company, Sachkov received an "innovative breakthrough" award from President Vladimir Putin. 

According to media reports, he had ruffled official feathers with a speech he gave at an event a year before his arrest. 

Sachkov is the latest in a long line of people, including scientists, soldiers, officials, and a former journalist, to face treason charges in Russia in recent years. 

ara/nm (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman and a man walk by a beach on the Rhode Island, as smoke from the widlfire rises into the sky
Live

Greece faces scorching temperatures as wildfires persist

Catastrophe11 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man holding up a Russian flag at a rally

Russia-Africa summit: Who stands to gain what?

Russia-Africa summit: Who stands to gain what?

Politics2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

North Korean border guards

North, South Korea both look back at 70 years of tense truce

North, South Korea both look back at 70 years of tense truce

Conflicts4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

logo on new hydrogen bus Skoda H'CITY 12, in Pilsen, Czech Republic, February 9, 2023.

Hydrogen: Germany reliant on emerging economies

Hydrogen: Germany reliant on emerging economies

Business6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A CU of Alberto Nunez Feijoo, top candidate of the conservative People's Party

Spain thrust into political muddle after elections

Spain thrust into political muddle after elections

PoliticsJuly 24, 202302:01 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Nouhaila Benzina training for Morocco at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

World Cup: How the hijab became tournament-ready

World Cup: How the hijab became tournament-ready

Sports4 hours ago
More from Middle East
Go to homepage