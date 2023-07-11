  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO summit
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather
Law and JusticeRussian Federation

Russia condemned over Kremlin critic Nemtsov's murder probe

Richard Connor
50 minutes ago

The European Court of Human Rights has found that Russia's government did not do enough to investigate the motives and individuals behind the killing of Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TjdP
Flowers in blue buckets, candles and photos can be seen on the site where opposition member Boris Nemtsov was killed
Previously a Russian deputy prime minister, Nemtsov was fiercely critical of PutinImage: Claudia Thaler/dpa/picture alliance

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday ruled that the Russian investigation into the fatal shooting of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov had been "ineffective."

The Strasbourg-based judges found that Russian authorities had failed to adequately investigate who had organized and commissioned the assassination. They also said officials had not done enough to explore accusations of a possible political motive.

What happened in the Nemtsov case?

Nemtsov, who briefly served as deputy prime minister of Russia under former President Boris Yeltsin, had become an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He was shot in 2015 while crossing a bridge close to the Kremlin. At the time of his assassination, Nemtsov was in Moscow helping to organize a rally against Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. In the weeks before his death, he expressed fears that Putin would have him killed.

In 2017, a Moscow court convicted five Chechen men in the death, sentencing them to jail terms of between 11 and 20 years. They were allegedly paid for the murder but never revealed who hired them or their possible reason.

The ECHR observed that the presiding judge in Moscow had "disallowed some questions to witnesses pertaining to possible political undertones of the murder."

Among the leads that the court ignored were possible links between the killers and Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of Putin's of whom Nemtsov had also been critical. The ECHR noted that the Russian court had "refused requests for certain witnesses including federal and Chechen Republic officials to be questioned."

What the ECHR decided

"The five convictions notwithstanding, the Russian authorities had an obligation to investigate who had commissioned and organized the murder," the ECHR concluded. 

"The allegations that Mr. Nemtsov's murder could have been politically motivated and that certain state officials could have been involved in the events were not implausible," it said.

"The investigation had singularly failed to either explore the political motive for the assassination with particular diligence or to come up with another plausible explanation for the motives behind the murder," the judges added. 

The case against Russia was brought by Nemtsov's daughter, Zhanna Borisovna Nemtsova. The court ruled that Russia should pay Nemtsova €20,000 ($22,000) in non-pecuniary damages for having broken the European Convention on Human Rights.

Russia was expelled from the Council of Europe after invading Ukraine and ceased to be a party to the Convention on September 16, 2022. However, the ECHR insists that it is bound to comply with rulings on actions or violations up until that date.

Several thousand lawsuits are still pending against Russia relating to the time before the deadline.

AFP material contributed to this report

Edited by: Louis Oelofse

Richard Connor Reporting on stories from around the world, with a particular focus on Europe — especially Germany.
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Participants of the NATO Summit including from left, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, pose for an official family photo in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Live

NATO summit updates: No timeline set for Ukraine membership

Conflicts1 minute ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A money changer counts Nigerian naira currency at a bureau de change, in Lagos, Nigeria

African exchange rate: Sliding currencies stoke inflation

African exchange rate: Sliding currencies stoke inflation

Business7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida boarding an aircraft

Japan eyes stronger EU ties as China looms ever larger

Japan eyes stronger EU ties as China looms ever larger

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Till Lindemann performing, dressed and covered in red make-up.

Rammstein's Lindemann takes legal action against petition

Rammstein's Lindemann takes legal action against petition

Music8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Polish President Andrzej Duda (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (center left) attend an ecumenical service in the Catholic cathedral in Lutsk, Ukraine, July 9, 2023

Ukraine, Poland mark 80th anniversary of Volhynia massacre

Ukraine, Poland mark 80th anniversary of Volhynia massacre

History8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Fransiska from Guinea came to Tunisia on a popular square in Sfax

African migrants in Tunisia: "We need help"

African migrants in Tunisia: "We need help"

Politics1 hour ago
More from Middle East

North America

3 people inside a trailer. One man, wearing a lab coat, addresses man in shorts

The mobile vasectomy clinic

The mobile vasectomy clinic

Society9 hours ago05:38 min
More from North America

Latin America

Portraits of murdered journalists posted on the doors of the Attorney General, sealed with police tape

Murdered journalists in Mexico: a deadly profession

Murdered journalists in Mexico: a deadly profession

Press Freedom21 minutes ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage