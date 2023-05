1 hour ago 1 hour ago

Russia says its forces have killed more than 70 cross-border attackers and driven the rest back into Ukraine. Moscow accuses Kyiv of launching a 'sabotage' attack near Belgorod on Russian territory. Ukraine denies any involvement, insisting that these are actions of anti-Kremlin Russians. We talked about it with Liam Collins, founding director of the Modern War Institute at West Point/New York.