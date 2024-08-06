Russia claims it is repelling Ukrainian border attack

Russia said hundreds of fighters are launching an assault on settlements in the Russian border region of Kursk. Ukraine has not yet confirmed the assault.

Russia on Tuesday said that Ukrainian forces have launched an offensive targeting the Russian border region of Kursk.

What do we know so far?

"Border defense troops, together with military units of the FSB border force, are repelling attacks and inflicting fire damage on the enemy," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russia said as many as 300 Ukrainian soldiers, supported by tanks, are launching an assault on Russian border forces in the Kursk settlements of Nikolayevo-Daryino and Oleshnya. Those two towns are just across from the Ukrainian border region of Sumy.

Alexei Smirnov, the acting governor of the Kursk region, said the situation was still "difficult" and posted on social media that two Russian nationals had been killed by shelling and drone attacks. Smirnov also said earlier that dozens of Ukrainian drones had been shot down overnight.

Ukraine has not explicitly said it is carrying out a fresh offensive on the Kursk region. Ukraine's general staff, however, has mentioned Russian attacks on border villages in Ukraine.

Is fighting around Russia's border regions common?

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. There have been several incursions into Russian territory since then.

In May 2023, the Ukrainian-based Freedom of Russia Legion made up of Russian citizens conducted raids into the Belgorod region of Russia. The Russian Volunteer Corps unit, which is also composed of Russian nationals, helped out in those border raids.

In March 2023, the Russian Volunteer Corps said they were responsible for a raid in the Russian border region of Bryansk.

Neither the Freedom of Russia Legion nor the Russian Volunteers Corps have commented on Tuesday's reported border attacks on the Russian Kursk region.

wd/rmt (Reuters, AP, AFP)