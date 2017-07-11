Russia, China agree to build lunar station together

Russia has signed a memorandum of understanding with China to construct a joint lunar space station, Moscow's space agency Roscosmos announced on Tuesday.

The station is set to be a "complex of experimental research facilities created on the surface and/or in the orbit of the moon," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The two countries have agreed to cooperate closely on designing, implementing and presenting the project, the statement said.

The Chinese ambassador to the Kremlin also confirmed the agreement between Roscosmos and Beijing's space agency, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

'A worthy partner'

In July 2020, Roscosmos' chief Dmitry Rogozin had reportedly said his agency was in talks with China over the potential of developing a joint lunar base.

The project would involve developing a space monitoring system and should also help with deep space exploration, according to Rogozin. The Roscosmos chief hinted at cooperation when it comes to asteroid and comet security.

"The Chinese have grown a lot in recent years, we respect their results, and in principle they are a worthy partner for us," Rogozin was quoted as saying by Interfax.



Beijing and the Kremlin have sought to strengthen their ties since 2014 after Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea strained its relations with the West.

Space rivals, space allies

Moscow's announcement came just hours after France's space studies organization CNES said Paris and Beijing were committed to cooperating in the space exploration field, according to Reuters.

Russia also cooperates with the US when it comes to space exploration. NASA is currently planning to build a lunar station in cooperation with Japan, Canada and Europe.

A European Union official told Reuters last month that the bloc would set up an alliance in the space industry to prevent being outweighed by the US and Chinese space technologies.

Russia's move comes as it loses its monopoly over trips to the International Space Station (ISS) following the US SpaceX mission launch.

fb/dj (AFP, DPA, Interfax, Reuters)