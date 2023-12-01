Russia charges jailed dissident Navalny with 'vandalism'

Russian prosecutors have brought fresh charges against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. He has been prosecuted under a section of the penal code that covers vandalism, which could further add to his sentence.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Friday said prosecutors had brought new criminal charges against him that could see an extension to his prison sentence, which already totals more than 30 years.

Navalny, who galvanized major protests in Russia before he was jailed in 2021, said the charges cited Article 214 of the penal code, which covers vandalism.

What Navalny said about the charges

"I have no idea what article 214 is, and there's nowhere to look. You'll know before I do," Navalny said on his Telegram messaging channel.

"They really do initiate a new criminal case against me every three months. Rarely does an inmate confined to a solitary cell for over a year have such a vibrant social and political existence," he added.

Navalny is the best-known figure in Russia's fragmented opposition although his political movement has been outlawed.

Many of his political colleagues have been jailed or fled abroad after a crackdown on internal dissent since President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

A court last convicted Navalny in August on charges relating to extremist activity and sentenced to an additional 19 years on top of more than 11 he was already serving.

Navalny rejects all the charges against him as being politically motivated as part of an effort to silence him.

