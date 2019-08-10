Russia calls, then cancels, town's evacuation after nuclear mishap

Radiation has spiked at a nearby town following last week's explosion at a rocket testing site. First responders have been silenced, while villagers have been told to leave.
Radiation levels in the Russian town of Severodvinsk were up to 16 times higher than normal after an explosion in the nearby Nyonoksa rocket test site on Thursday.
The blast at the Arctic facility killed five scientists during a test of a liquid-propellant jet engine in Russia's northwestern Arkhangelsk region, according to Russian authorities.
Now experts have warned that the consequences are being felt in Severodvinsk, a town about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the nuclear factory.
"In six of the eight points in Severodvinsk, an excess gamma radiation dose rate at 4 to 16 times the background values was detected," federal environment watchdog Roshydromet said.
Russia's Rosatom nuclear agency said its employees were providing support for the "isotope power source" of a missile and were thrown into the sea from the testing platform by the force of the explosion.
'Radioactive elements'
Authorities recommended the evacuation of the Nyonoksa test site while work is conducted, according to reports from multiple news agencies. The recommendation was rescinded hours later, adding to the uncertainty and confusion surrounding Thursday's incident.
The United States said on Tuesday that it was not prepared to say whether a nuclear explosion had taken place, but it was "an explosion that involved radioactive elements." The comments were attributed to an unnamed senior administration official cited by the Reuters news agency.
Medics who treated victims from the accident have been sent to Moscow for medical examination, TASS news agency cited an unnamed medical source as saying on Tuesday. The medics have signed an agreement promising not to divulge information about the incident, TASS cited the source as saying.
Meanwhile, Sergei Kirienko, Russian President Vladimir Putin's deputy chief of staff, said the five who perished at the plant would be posthumously awarded with top medals.
