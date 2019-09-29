 Russia brands opposition leader Navalny anti-corruption group a ′foreign agent′ | News | DW | 09.10.2019

News

Russia brands opposition leader Navalny anti-corruption group a 'foreign agent'

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation has been declared a "foreign agent" by Russian authorities. The organization says the move is aimed at hindering its anti-graft investigations.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (picture-alliance/AP/D. Lovetsky)

The Russian government formally declared an organization run by opposition leader Alexei Navalny as a "foreign agent" on Wednesday, the Justice Ministry announced on its website.

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, which regularly publishes investigations into corruption by state officials, will now be subject to increased oversight by Russian authorities and submit regular reports on who its managers are and how it spends its money. They must also declare their sources of funding and their objectives.

Read more: NGOs in Russia — Battered, but unbowed

Under a controversial 2012 law, Russian officials can label civil society groups as "foreign agents" that they say have received funding from abroad.

The foundation's director Ivan Zhdanov said the group has not accepted any foreign funding and says the designation is aimed at hampering the organization's activities.

The group rose to prominence due to its major anti-corruption investigations and has since grown into a Russia-wide network of Navanly supporters who probe local officials and stage opposition rallies in their regions.

rs/sms  (AP, AFP, Reuters)

  • Alexei Navalny (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/V. Sharifulin)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Face of Russia's opposition

    The lawyer-turned-political campaigner has been among the most prominent figures of Russia's opposition to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny came to prominence in 2008, when his blog exposing malpractice in Russian politics and among the country's major state-owned companies came to public attention. Revelations published on his blog even led to resignations, a rarity in Russian politics.

  • Alexei Navalny (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Stenin)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Disputed parliamentary elections

    In 2011, Navalny was arrested for the first time, spending 15 days in prison for his role at a rally outside the State Duma in Moscow. The parliamentary election victory for Putin's United Russia was marred by instances of ballot stuffing, reported by demonstrators on social media. Upon his release, Navalny pledged to make "extraordinary efforts" to continue the protest movement.

  • Alexei Navalny (Reuters)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Second jail term

    After being reelected president in 2012, Putin ordered Russia's Investigative Committee to launch a criminal inquiry into Navalny's past. The following year the campaigner was charged and sentenced again, this time for five years, for alleged embezzlement in the city of Kirov. However, he was released the following day pending affirmation from a higher court. The sentence was later suspended.

  • Alexei Navalny (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Anti-Kremlin platform grows

    Despite being embroiled in legal troubles, Navalny was allowed to run in the 2013 Moscow mayoral election. A second-place finish behind Putin ally Sergei Sobyanin was seen as an overwhelming success and galvanized the Russian opposition movement.

  • Alexei Navalny (Alexei Navalny/Youtube)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Navalny takes to social media

    His anti-Kremlin rhetoric has led to Navalny being banned from appearing on Russian state-owned television. That has forced him to deliver his political message over social media and his blog. His talent for public speaking, punchy use of language and humorous mockery of Putin and his loyalists has mobilized a legion of young followers.

  • Alexei Navalny (Getty Images/AFP/K. Kudryavtsev)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Presidential ambitions

    In December 2016, the opposition leader announced the formal start of his campaign to run for the Russian presidency in March 2018. However, repeated accusations of corruption, which his supporters say are politically motivated, ultimately barred him from running for public office.

  • Alexei Navalny (picture-alliance/Sputnik/A. Kudenko)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Convicted of corruption

    In 2016, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia had violated Navalny's right to a fair trial in the Kirov case. Although Russia's Supreme Court overturned the five-year sentence, the verdict was sent back to the Kirov court, which in 2017 again charged Navalny with a suspended five-year sentence.

  • Russland Nawalny Festnahme bei den Protesten in Moskau (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Evgeny Feldman for Alexey Navalny's campaign)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Moscow's biggest protests in 6 years

    In February 2017, anti-corruption rallies across dozens of Russian cities led to the arrests of over 1,000 demonstrators, including Navalny. The protests, believed to have been the largest in the Russian capital since 2012, were spurred by a report published by Navalny linking Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to a billion-euro property empire. Navalny was released 15 days later.

  • Russland | Oppositionsführer Alexei Navalny nach Attacke mit Zelyonka (brilliant green antiseptic) (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Feldman)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Physically assaulted

    Navalny was assaulted and hospitalized in April 2017 after being hit in the eye with a chemical green dye, an attack that permanently damaged his right cornea. Navalny accused Russian authorities of stopping him from seeking medical treatment abroad due to the embezzlement conviction against him. He was eventually permitted by the Kremlin human rights council to travel to Spain for eye surgery.

  • Navalny (Reuters/M. Shemetov)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Repeated arrests

    In 2018, Navalny was jailed for 30 days, and then another 20-day stint upon his release in September. In April 2019, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Russia had violated Navalny's rights by holding him under house arrest for most of 2014 during the Kirov embezzlement case.

  • Navalny sitting on a bed in a hospital | zeitliche EINSCHRÄNKUNG (picture-alliance/AP Photo/navalny.com)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Alleged poisoning

    Only weeks after being released from a 10-day jail sentence, Navalny was again jailed for 30 days in July 2019 for violating Russia's strict protest laws. The opposition leader accused Russia of poisoning him with an allergic agent while in jail.

    Author: David Martin


