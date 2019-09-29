Russia brands opposition leader Navalny anti-corruption group a 'foreign agent'

The Russian government formally declared an organization run by opposition leader Alexei Navalny as a "foreign agent" on Wednesday, the Justice Ministry announced on its website.

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, which regularly publishes investigations into corruption by state officials, will now be subject to increased oversight by Russian authorities and submit regular reports on who its managers are and how it spends its money. They must also declare their sources of funding and their objectives.

Under a controversial 2012 law, Russian officials can label civil society groups as "foreign agents" that they say have received funding from abroad.

The foundation's director Ivan Zhdanov said the group has not accepted any foreign funding and says the designation is aimed at hampering the organization's activities.

The group rose to prominence due to its major anti-corruption investigations and has since grown into a Russia-wide network of Navanly supporters who probe local officials and stage opposition rallies in their regions.

rs/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)

