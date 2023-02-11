  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Migration
Ukraine
ConflictsUkraine

Russia bombs more than 100 Ukraine settlements in 24 hours

November 2, 2023

With the world's eye on the Israel-Hamas war, the conflict in Ukraine is shifting into a war of attrition. Ukraine says it suffered the heaviest night of shelling so far this year, with more than 100 settlements bombarded in just 24 hours.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YIty