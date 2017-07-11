Russia blocks Facebook amid war in Ukraine

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The decision to cut access to the social media giant came over alleged "discrimination toward Russian media."
Russia's media regulator on Friday blocked access to social media giant Facebook in the country.
Roskomnadzor cited "26 instances of discrimination toward Russian media" by Facebook as the reason behind the decision.
It comes just over a week after Moscow invaded its neighbour Ukraine.
Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook, said it will do anything it can to restore the service.
