Russia blocks Facebook amid war in Ukraine

Russia's media regulator on Friday blocked access to social media giant Facebook in the country.

Roskomnadzor cited "26 instances of discrimination toward Russian media" by Facebook as the reason behind the decision.

It comes just over a week after Moscow invaded its neighbour Ukraine.

Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook, said it will do anything it can to restore the service.

Its president of global affairs and former UK deputy Prime Minister, Nick Clegg, said in a statement: "Soon millions of ordinary Russians will find themselves cut off from reliable information, deprived of their everyday ways of connecting with family and friends and silenced from speaking out."

A number of international news websites, including DW, the BBC and Meduza, are also no longer accessible in Russia.

On Thursday, one of Russia's last independent news outlets, TV Rain, stopped broadcasting after coming under pressure for its coverage of the invasion.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a bill introducing jail terms of up to 15 years for the spread of fake news about the country's armed forces.

Putin also signed a legislation that would allow fines or jail time for calling for sanctions against Russia with Moscow facing unprecedented economic penalties from Western capitals over the invasion.

fh/rt (AFP, Reuters)