Russia: Biden comments on Putin being killer are 'very bad'

Russia has ordered its US ambassador to return to Moscow after President Joe Biden responded to a question about whether his Russian counterpart was a killer.

Diplomats warn that relations are close to complete breakdown after Biden also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would face retaliation for election interference.

What is the Kremlin saying?

"These statements from the president of the United States are very bad," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said it showed Biden had no interest in improving Washington's strained ties with Moscow.

"It is clear that he does not want to get the relationship with our country back on track, and we will proceed from that."

Russia's foreign ministry said it had summoned its envoy home to discuss a response. "The Russian ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, has been invited to come to Moscow for consultations conducted with the aim of analyzing what should be done and where to go in the context of ties with the United States," the ministry said.

What exactly did Joe Biden say?

In an ABC news interview, Joe Biden said "I do" when asked if he believed Putin — who some accuse of ordering the assassinations of his political opponents — was a killer.

Biden also responded to questions about a US intelligence report that Putin tried to harm his candidacy in the November 2020 election in favor of Donald Trump's.

"He will pay a price," said 78-year-old Biden. "You'll see shortly."

The US has not yet withdrawn its ambassador to Moscow. A State Department spokeswoman told the AFP news agency that the US envoy would remain in Moscow in the hopes of maintaining "open channels of communication."

What has been the reaction in Russia?

DW's Moscow correspondent Emily Sherwin said Biden's words had made big news in Russia.

"Politicians here in Russia have been calling these statements from Biden hysterical, unpresidential — a provocation. You have to understand that this is a personal insult against Vladimir Putin in a country where, essentially, Putin is considered almost untouchable on the political landscape. Even his critics usually level their accusations more generally at the Kremlin or at the government."

The deputy chairman of the Russian parliament's upper house, Konstantin Kosachyov, said Biden's comments ended hopes of a change in US policy towards Russia under the new administration.

He said more action might follow, but the recall of the Russian ambassador was a reasonable step.

"I suspect it will not be the last one if no explanation or apology follows from the American side," Kosachyov said in a Facebook post.

State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel that attacks on Putin were "attacks on our country."

"Biden insulted the citizens of our country with his statement," he said.

Worst relations in decades

US intelligence reports say that Putin and other senior officials "were aware of and probably directed" Russia's operation to sway the 2020 presidential vote in Trump's favor. After Biden's win over Trump, Putin was among the last world leaders to congratulate him. Tensions have escalated in recent months between the former Cold War rivals over hacking allegations and the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Navalny went back to Russia in January after he was treated in Germany for poisoning, apparently with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

Hundreds of Russians and diplomats of Western countries last month marked the sixth anniversary of the assassination of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov. Nemtsov was among Putin's loudest critics until he was shot and killed on bridge near the Kremlin in 2015.

