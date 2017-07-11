Russia bans 'extremist' Facebook and Instagram

A Moscow court on Monday banned Facebook and Instagram and designated their parent company, Meta, as an "extremist" organization.

According to Russian media reports, the decision would be enforced immediately.

Russia's media regulator had already restricted access to Facebook and blocked Instagram after Meta said it would allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages urging violence against Russian President Vladimir Putin in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The court ruling came after a request from prosecutors to ban the two platforms for "carrying out extremist activities."

Russia's security services, the FSB, had demanded an "immediate" ban on Facebook and Instagram, accusing them of activities "directed against Russia and its armed forces."

WhatsApp excluded from ban

Meta's messaging app WhatsApp is, however, excluded from the ban, the Tverskoi district court said.

"The decision does not apply to the activities of Meta's messenger WhatsApp, due to its lack of functionality for the public dissemination of information," the court said.

Some in had Russia feared that such move would affect WhatsApp. But analysis of mobile internet traffic shows that Telegram has overtaken WhatsApp to become the country's most popular messaging tool in recent weeks.

More to follow...

fb/rt (AFP, Reuters)