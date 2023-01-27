  1. Skip to content
Russia at War - Support or Resignation

51 minutes ago

When Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine, it sent shock waves through Europe. The West expected Russia would see mass protests against the war, but these never happened.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MmOF

The authorities have tightened their grip on dissent.

Doku Nahaufnahme Russland im Krieg - Mitmachen oder schweigen?
Image: WDR

Filmmaker Demian von Osten has lived in Russia for almost five years. He’s seen how people throughout the country have become increasingly silent about politics and the war, and how freedoms have been curtailed. Since the start of the war he has been accompanying four Russians, some of whom support Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine, and others who are critical of him.

The documentary is a stark illustration of how life has changed for people in Russia and how they feel about the war.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 30.01.2023 – 18:15 UTC
MON 30.01.2023 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 31.01.2023 – 03:30 UTC
TUE 31.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 31.01.2023 – 12:30 UTC
TUE 31.01.2023 – 21:30 UTC
WED 01.02.2023 – 07:30 UTC
WED 01.02.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

TUE 31.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 01.02.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Pictures Karl Gorath are displayed during a memorial ceremony commemorating the victims of the Holocaust on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Germany remembers Nazi persecution of sexual minorities

Politics3 hours ago
