Russia: At least eight dead after university shooting in Siberia

Several students were also injured, after an individual opened fire at Perm State National Research University. Authorities have reportedly killed the suspect.
A gunman opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and several wounded, Russia's Investigative Committee said.
The gunman was later detained, Russia's Interior Ministry and a university spokesman said. Officials said that the gunman was injured while being detained.
Students and staff locked themselves in the rooms, and the university urged those who could leave campus to do so. Some reportedly fled through windows.
The perpetrator, who is still unidentified, used a non-lethal gun, according to the Perm State University press service.
It wasn't immediately clear whether the victims sustained injuries from the shooting or from trying to escape the building. Local police were on their way to the site of the incident, state news agency Tass reported.
Russia's Investigate Committee has opened a murder probe into the aftermath of the incident. Russia has strict restrictions on civilian firearm ownership, but some categories of guns are available for purchase for hunting and self defense.
lc (Reuters, AP)