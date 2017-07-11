 Russia arrests Ukrainian on spying charges | News | DW | 23.08.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russia arrests Ukrainian on spying charges

The Ukrainian man is accused of trying to steal confidential information related to Russia's weapons programs. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years behind bars

Still from video released by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB)

The FSB scanned the hand of the detainee after his arrest

Russian authorities said Monday that they have arrested a Ukrainian man "red-handed" for spying on the country's classified arms programs. 

What do we know about the arrest?

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said the suspect was detained in the Russian town of Tula, which is around 170 km (105 miles) south of Moscow. The town is home to an arms factory which manufactures guided missiles as well as various military-grade rifles.

The FSB did not give the man's identity, but claimed he was a member of the Ukrainian intelligence services. He is accused of stealing technical documents and information pertaining to Russia's latest arms technologies.

"His goals were to recruit Russians and obtain from them legally protected information on promising developments in the field of small arms," the FSB said in a statement regarding the suspect.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years behind bars.

Watch video 02:45

Angela Merkel pays a final state visit to Moscow

Russia cracks down on espionage

Russia has clamped down domestically on academics and scientists for alleged spying. Russian agents recently arrested  a hypersonics technology scientist for allegedly giving secret information to a foreign citizen.

Tensions have been high between Russia and Ukraine since the 2014 Russian annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. The war in eastern Ukraine has also caused fraught ties between the two countries.

In April, Russia arrested a Russian national in Crimea for spying on behalf of Ukraine. The man was accused of handing information pertaining to Russia's Black Sea Fleet to the Ukrainian government.

wd/dj (Reuters, AFP)

Advertisement