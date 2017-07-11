Russia: Arbitrary arrests and overcrowded prisons following Navalny protests

"Number 15! Who is number 15?" yells a woman standing in line. Her breath steaming in the cold air. It is 10 below zero (14 degrees Fahrenheit), but if you are standing in line for hours on end it feels like at least 20 below. Dozens of people have been waiting here at the entrance to the Sakharovo correctional facility since 6:00 a.m. (0300 UTC), hoping to help friends and family stuck behind the razor wire-topped walls since being arrested over the past several days in the capital Moscow.



Relatives of imprisoned protesters wait hours in the freezing cold at a prison entrance in Sakharovo

Memories of the Stalin era?

Svetlana Wasser is one of those inside. The Moscow resident was arrested on January 31, while protesting for the release of jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny. Her roommate Hermann, who prefers not to give his last name, is here with food, hygiene products and a warm blanket — all packed into two plastic bags. "It's like the Stalin era," says the agitated 29-year-old. He tells me his roommate was sentenced to five days in prison just because she was standing near the jail where Navalny was being held in pre-trial detention. "We have no idea if Svetlana and the others have anything to wrap themselves up in," Hermann tells DW. "What's going on reminds me of the days of the 'Red Terror.' It's terrible."

Hermann complains that prison guards are only accepting one bag every 45 minutes — slowly inspecting each one thoroughly — and relatives standing in line say those inside desperately need blankets and warm clothes. Images of the inhumane conditions that the mostly young protesters are suffering have been circulating online: They show overcrowded cells with no mattresses or blankets and one open toilet in the middle of a cold metal floor. There are no masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus and social distancing is utterly impossible —snapshots of life in a Russian prison spread via social media networks.

Hermann, 29, waited hours in frigid temperatures to bring warm clothes to his roommate

Random passersby arrested, too

Some inside have already been sentenced, others are still awaiting trial. They all have one thing in common — they dared to stand up to the Russian government. Well, almost all of them. Others just happened to be passing by the protests when they were picked up — wrong place, wrong time. Now, they too, are sitting in overcrowded prison cells in this southwest Moscow suburb.

According to media reports, more than 7,000 people have been arrested across Russia over the past two weeks. Police were especially brutal during the most recent protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg, at times security forces dragged people into police buses for no apparent reason. Authorities argue that the protests were not permitted and therefore posed a security threat. In reality, some police officers posed a security threat — to innocent bystanders.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Face of Russia's opposition The lawyer-turned-political campaigner has been among the most prominent figures of Russia's opposition to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny came to prominence in 2008, when his blog exposing malpractice in Russian politics and among the country's major state-owned companies came to public attention. Revelations published on his blog even led to resignations, a rarity in Russian politics.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Disputed parliamentary elections In 2011 Navalny was arrested for the first time. He ended up spending 15 days in prison for his role at a rally outside the State Duma in Moscow. A recent parliamentary election victory for Putin's United Russia had been marred by instances of ballot stuffing, reported by demonstrators on social media. Upon his release, Navalny pledged to continue the protest movement.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Second jail term After being reelected president in 2012, Putin ordered Russia's Investigative Committee to launch a criminal inquiry into Navalny's past. The following year the campaigner was charged and sentenced again, this time for five years, for alleged embezzlement in the city of Kirov. However, he was released the following day pending affirmation from a higher court. The sentence was later suspended.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Anti-Kremlin platform grows Despite being embroiled in legal troubles, Navalny was allowed to run in the 2013 Moscow mayoral election. A second-place finish behind Putin ally Sergei Sobyanin was seen as an overwhelming success and galvanized the Russian opposition movement.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Navalny takes to social media His anti-Kremlin rhetoric led Navalny to be banned from appearing on Russian state-owned television. That forced him to deliver his political message over social media and his blog. His talent for public speaking, punchy use of language and humorous mockery of Putin and his loyalists mobilized a legion of young followers.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Presidential ambitions In December 2016, the opposition leader announced the formal start of his campaign to run for the Russian presidency in March 2018. However, repeated accusations of corruption, which his supporters say are politically motivated, ultimately barred him from running for public office.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Convicted of corruption In 2016 the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia had violated Navalny's right to a fair trial in the Kirov case. Although Russia's Supreme Court overturned the five-year sentence, the verdict was sent back to the Kirov court. In 2017, this court again handed Navalny a suspended five-year sentence.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Moscow's biggest protests in 6 years In February 2017, anti-corruption rallies across dozens of Russian cities led to the arrests of over 1,000 demonstrators, including Navalny. The protests, believed to have been the largest in the Russian capital since 2012, were spurred by a report published by Navalny linking Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to a property empire valued at billions of euros. Navalny was released 15 days later.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Physically assaulted Navalny was assaulted and hospitalized in April 2017 after being hit in the eye with a chemical green dye. The attack permanently damaged his right cornea. Navalny accused Russian authorities of stopping him from seeking medical treatment abroad due to the embezzlement conviction against him. He was eventually permitted by the Kremlin human rights council to travel to Spain for eye surgery.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Repeated arrests In 2018, Navalny was jailed for 30 days. After his release in September, he faced another 20-day stint. In April 2019, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Russia had violated Navalny's rights by holding him under house arrest for most of 2014 during the Kirov embezzlement case.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Alleged poisoning In July 2019, only weeks after being released from a 10-day jail sentence, Navalny was again jailed for 30 days for violating Russia's strict protest laws. The opposition leader accused Russia of poisoning him with an allergic agent while in jail.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Raids and frozen assets Using YouTube and social media, Navalny had amassed a following of millions by late December 2019. Then police raided his Anti-Corruption Foundation headquarters (above), detaining him in the process. His staff said officials wanted to confiscate their tech equipment. Just a few months later, in March, Navalny reported that his bank accounts and those of his family members had been frozen.

Who is Alexei Navalny? A plane — and a coma On August 20, Navalny's spokesperson announced the activist became violently ill during a flight from Siberia to Moscow. The plane made an emergency landing, and Navalny was rushed to a hospital in Russia's Omsk and later evacuated to Berlin's Charite clinic (above). Doctors said he was in a coma. Navalny's associates claimed he had been poisoned and pointed to previous attacks on the activist.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Back from the brink Navalny was taken out of the coma less than three weeks later and was said to be responsive. Not long afterwards, he was posting on Instagram, saying he was slowly regaining strength following weeks of only being "technically alive." The German government said labs in France and Sweden both confirmed that Navalny had been poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

Who is Alexei Navalny? A smoking gun? Months later, Navalny released the recording of a phone call he made to a man he said was a member of Russia's Federal Security Service, whose headquarters is pictured above. The alleged agent said he was not directly involved in poisoning Navalny, but deeply involved with efforts to clean up any traces of Novichok. Moscow dismissed the recording as fake.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Return, arrest, and trial Navalny had promised to return to Russia and he did so, despite warnings that he would be arrested. He was taken into police custody shortly after arriving in Moscow. The dissident, seen here at a passport control point, had said he was "not afraid of anything." He was sentenced to 30 days in prison at a swiftly convened trial the following day.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Conviction and sentencing Navalny was ordered to spend two years and eight months in a penal colony for violating terms of his probation while recovering in Germany from his poisoning. He dismissed the proceedings an attempt by the Kremlin to scare Russians into submission.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Ruling sparks unrest in Russia Navalny supporters took to the streets soon after the prison sentence was announced. Navalny's aides called for a rally in Moscow's Manezhnaya Square, which was blocked off by riot police. Author: David Martin



"Please help me find my son," wrote Lyusine Khachatryan in a messaging app for families and friends of the arrested. "His name isn't on any of the prisoner lists," she writes. Her 25-year-old son Grant was arrested in downtown Moscow on February 2. He met a friend at a bar before he was picked up. His mother had called to warn him that the city was full of riot police and that the subways had been shuttered. A short time later he wrote his mother that he had been arrested and taken to a police station on the east side of the city. He was given a quick trial and sentenced to 10 days in prison.

An estimated 7,000 people were arrested during protests against the sentencing of Alexei Navalny

Overcrowded police busses

"My son was taken to Sakharovo in a police bus. At first we were in touch, but then he stopped writing," Lyusine Khachatryan told DW via telephone. The last thing her son posted to Instagram was a picture of an overcrowded police bus. He complained that the air was so thick one could hardly breathe. Lyusine Khachatryan cannot travel to Sakharovo because she doesn't have a car and she has to accompany her small daughter to school. "My son was shocked. He had never been arrested before. He studied in the US but came back to Russia because he loves his homeland. Now he is thinking about leaving Russia for good," says Khachatryan as she cries into the phone.

Currently, one online video in particular is attracting attention: It shows young Russians huddled together in a dark police bus. One young man says he spent almost 12 hours in a court building after his arrest, sleeping on the floor while he awaited sentencing. Another complains about the stuffy air in the cramped quarters of the bus, where he has been stuck for over seven hours because there is no more space in the prison.

"I'm standing here for a better Russia," says 25-year-old Amaya, from Podolsk

Support from those who don't even back Navalny

A young woman named Amaya is also standing in line outside the Sakharovo correctional facility. The 25-year-old from the nearby suburb of Podolsk says she has no friends or relatives inside and has nothing to do with the Navalny protests. "At first I just wanted to help the people forced to stand here all day in the freezing cold because their packages weren't accepted. I offered to let them sleep at my place," she tells DW. "They were stuck in the cold and needed a place to sleep so that they could be among the first in line the next morning. Then other people from Moscow started mailing me packages and asked if I could deliver them because they couldn't come."

Now, Amaya is freezing alongside the others. She has been here for 12 hours: "Of course, what is happening scares me. It's all so surreal. We have no idea where this will all lead. But I'm not here for Navalny or any other political leader. I'm standing here for a better life, one that is free — and for a good future for Russia."

Night is beginning to fall on the Sakharovo correctional facility. The line has barely moved. Hermann's bags rest in the snow bank next to him. He has not been able to deliver warm clothes for his roommate Svetlana. Dejected, he prepares to leave. Like everyone else here, he plans to return in the morning.

This article has been translated from German by Jon Shelton

