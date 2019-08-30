Russia and Ukraine prisoner swap underway

A long awaited prison swap between Russia and Ukraine was underway on Saturday, officials from both countries confirmed.

Buses were seen leaving Moscow's Lefortovo jail and planes from each country departed both capitals, reportedly loaded with prisoners.

Two Ukrainian lawyers, Nikolai Polozov and Attorney Mark Feigin, confirmed that the exchange was in the process.

"According to my information, (the prisoners) were put on a bus." Polozov said, adding that he expected them to arrive in Ukraine "in the next few hours."

The prisoner swap is intended to ease tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Thirty-five prisoners are reportedly being released by either side, however both Russia and Ukraine have been been tight lipped regarding the identities of the prisoners.

Read more: Ukraine parliament appoints 35-year-old lawyer as new Prime Minister

Prisoners reportedly being released from Russia

Oleg Sentov, a filmmaker convicted by Moscow in 2015 of planning "terrorist attacks" in Moscow-annexed Crimea and who was serving a 20-year jail sentence in Russia.

Up to 24 sailors apprehended in November 2018 by Russian coastguard after attempting to pass from the Black Sea into the Sea of Azov.

Activists who had been with the sailors including Mykola Karpyuk, Volodymyr Balukh, and Pavlo Hryb.

Roman Sushchenko, the Paris correspondent for Ukraine's Ukrinform national news agency imprisoned for spying.

Two agents of Ukraine's SBU security service captured by Russia in 2018.

Pavlo Gryb, a blogger.

Stanislav Klykh, a history professor.

Mykola Karpyuk, a member of Ukrainian protest groups.

Prisoners reportedly being released from Ukraine

Vladimir Tsemakh, air defense specialist for pro-Russian separatists released this week from detention and believed to have been a key witness in the 2014 downing of flight MH17.

Kyrylo Vyshynsky, a journalist for state news agency RIA Novosti; released on bail in August, pending trial for "high treason."

Read more: German foreign minister urges Russia, Ukraine to revive peace talks

Leading up to the swap

The swap was the first major exchange of prisoners between Russia and the Ukraine since the crisis in Crimea broke out in 2014. Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula and insurgents destabilized eastern Ukraine.

More than 13,000 people have been killed in conflict in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Relations between the two neighboring countries have since deteriorated.

The Republic of Crimea, officially part of Ukraine, lies on a peninsula and is separated from Russia to the east by the Kerch Strait.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky raised the prospect of a prisoner swap after his election in May and called for the revival of peace efforts between the two nations. He will meet with leaders from Russia,Germany and France later this month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the "large-scale" prisoner exchange with Ukraine was being finalized. He added that the swap would be a "a huge step towards normalising relations" following Zelensky's rise to power in May.

Putin said that Moscow found it difficult to agree to the names Ukraine had nominated for the exchange

However, apparent preparations then came to a standstill.

Read more: Russia and Ukraine free prisoners in latest swap

Watch video 00:50 Zelenskiy offers talks on Crimea and Donbass

mvb/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.