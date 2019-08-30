Russia and Ukraine prisoner swap underway

Russian and Ukrainian authorities have confirmed the long-awaited prisoner exchange. The inmates are believed to include Ukrainian sailors, journalists, a film director and a suspected Russian witness to flight MH17.
Ukrainian filmaker and activist Oleg Sentsov is believed to be one of the prisoners in the exchange.
A long awaited prison swap between Russia and Ukraine was underway on Saturday, officials from both countries confirmed.
Buses were seen leaving Moscow's Lefortovo jail and planes from each country departed both capitals, reportedly loaded with prisoners.
Two Ukrainian lawyers, Nikolai Polozov and Attorney Mark Feigin, confirmed that the exchange was in the process.
"According to my information, (the prisoners) were put on a bus." Polozov said, adding that he expected them to arrive in Ukraine "in the next few hours."
The prisoner swap is intended to ease tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Thirty-five prisoners are reportedly being released by either side, however both Russia and Ukraine have been been tight lipped regarding the identities of the prisoners.
Prisoners reportedly being released from Russia
Prisoners reportedly being released from Ukraine
Leading up to the swap
The swap was the first major exchange of prisoners between Russia and the Ukraine since the crisis in Crimea broke out in 2014. Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula and insurgents destabilized eastern Ukraine.
More than 13,000 people have been killed in conflict in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Relations between the two neighboring countries have since deteriorated.
The Republic of Crimea, officially part of Ukraine, lies on a peninsula and is separated from Russia to the east by the Kerch Strait.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky raised the prospect of a prisoner swap after his election in May and called for the revival of peace efforts between the two nations. He will meet with leaders from Russia,Germany and France later this month.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the "large-scale" prisoner exchange with Ukraine was being finalized. He added that the swap would be a "a huge step towards normalising relations" following Zelensky's rise to power in May.
Putin said that Moscow found it difficult to agree to the names Ukraine had nominated for the exchange
However, apparent preparations then came to a standstill.
