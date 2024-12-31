  1. Skip to content
Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners of war

Kaukab Shairani
December 31, 2024

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war in a deal brokered by the United Arab Emirates. It is one of the biggest prisoner swaps since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began nearly three years ago.

