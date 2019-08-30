Russia and Ukraine carry out prisoner swap

A high-profile prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine was underway on Saturday, officials from both countries confirmed.

Planes each carrying a reported 35 prisoners landed almost simultaneously at Vnukovo airport in Moscow and at Kyiv's Boryspil airport.

In the Ukrainian capital, relatives of the prisoners were seen waving and applauding on the tarmac. President Volodymyr Zelensky greeted the prisoners as they stepped down the stairway.

Two Ukrainian presidency officials and Kremlin Press Secretary, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed the prisoner exchange.

Zelensky praised the swap as a "first step" towards ending the war. "We have to take all the steps to finish this horrible war," he said, pledging to also return "our territory."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the release of the prisoners was a "sign of hope" and added that "it's worth continuing the hard work to implement the Minsk Agreement."

Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, one of the confirmed prisoners released, said "I thank all the people who have fought for us."

While most of the prisoners appeared to be in good physical condition one prisoner struggled down the steps with crutches while another had to be supported by the arms.

Thirty-five prisoners in total are reportedly being released by either side. Both Russia and Ukraine have been been tight lipped regarding the identities of the prisoners.

Relatives of the Ukrainian prisoners applauded the plane's arrival in Kiev

Prisoners reportedly being released from Russia

Oleg Sentov, a filmmaker convicted by Moscow in 2015 of planning "terrorist attacks" in Moscow-annexed Crimea and who was serving a 20-year jail sentence in Russia.

Up to 24 sailors apprehended in November 2018 by Russian coastguard after attempting to pass from the Black Sea into the Sea of Azov.

Activists who had been with the sailors including Mykola Karpyuk, Volodymyr Balukh, and Pavlo Hryb.

Roman Sushchenko, the Paris correspondent for Ukraine's Ukrinform national news agency imprisoned for spying.

Two agents of Ukraine's SBU security service captured by Russia in 2018.

Pavlo Gryb, a 21-year-old blogger and youngest of the prisoners; sentenced 6 years to prison for allegedly inciting a friend to carry out a bombing.

Stanislav Klykh, a history professor.

Mykola Karpyuk, a senior member of two Ukrainian nationalist protest groups.

Ukrainian filmmaker and activist Oleg Sentsov is one of the prisoners freed in the exchange

Prisoners reportedly being released from Ukraine

Vladimir Tsemakh, air defense specialist for pro-Russian separatists released this week from detention and believed to have been a key witness in the 2014 downing of flight MH17.

Kyrylo Vyshynsky, a journalist for state news agency RIA Novosti; released on bail in August, pending trial for "high treason."

Leading up to the swap

The swap was the first major exchange of prisoners between Russia and the Ukraine since the crisis in Crimea broke out in 2014. Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula and insurgents destabilized eastern Ukraine.

More than 13,000 people have been killed in conflict in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Relations between the two neighboring countries have since deteriorated.

The Republic of Crimea, officially part of Ukraine, lies on a peninsula and is separated from Russia to the east by the Kerch Strait

President Zelensky raised the prospect of a prisoner swap after his election in May and called for the revival of peace efforts between the two nations. He will meet with leaders from Russia,Germany and France later this month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the "large-scale" prisoner exchange with Ukraine was being finalized. He added that the swap would be a "a huge step towards normalising relations" following Zelensky's rise to power in May.

Putin said that Moscow found it difficult to agree to the names Ukraine had nominated for the exchange

However, apparent preparations then came to a standstill.

Netherlands pleads Ukraine not to free prisoner

Dutch prosecutors urged Ukraine not to allow Tsemakh to travel to Russia, fearing his release could jeopardize flight MH17 investigations.

The Dutch government contacted Kiev "several times and at the very highest level" in a failed attempt to prevent the handover of Tsemak. Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said in a letter to parliament that he "regretted" Kiev's decision.

In July 2014, a Russian-made missile shot down MH17 over eastern Ukraine, killing all 283 people on board.

