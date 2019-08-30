Russia and Ukraine carry out prisoner swap

Russian and Ukrainian authorities have confirmed the long-awaited prisoner exchange. Those swapped are believed to include Ukrainian journalists, sailors, a filmmaker and a suspected Russian witness to the MH17 downing.
A high-profile prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine was underway on Saturday, officials from both countries confirmed.
Planes each carrying a reported 35 prisoners landed almost simultaneously at Vnukovo airport in Moscow and at Kyiv's Boryspil airport.
In the Ukrainian capital, relatives of the prisoners were seen waving and applauding on the tarmac. President Volodymyr Zelensky greeted the prisoners as they stepped down the stairway.
Two Ukrainian presidency officials and Kremlin Press Secretary, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed the prisoner exchange.
Zelensky praised the swap as a "first step" towards ending the war. "We have to take all the steps to finish this horrible war," he said, pledging to also return "our territory."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the release of the prisoners was a "sign of hope" and added that "it's worth continuing the hard work to implement the Minsk Agreement."
Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, one of the confirmed prisoners released, said "I thank all the people who have fought for us."
While most of the prisoners appeared to be in good physical condition one prisoner struggled down the steps with crutches while another had to be supported by the arms.
Thirty-five prisoners in total are reportedly being released by either side. Both Russia and Ukraine have been been tight lipped regarding the identities of the prisoners.
Read more: Ukraine parliament appoints 35-year-old lawyer as new Prime Minister
Prisoners reportedly being released from Russia
Prisoners reportedly being released from Ukraine
Read more: German foreign minister urges Russia, Ukraine to revive peace talks
Leading up to the swap
The swap was the first major exchange of prisoners between Russia and the Ukraine since the crisis in Crimea broke out in 2014. Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula and insurgents destabilized eastern Ukraine.
More than 13,000 people have been killed in conflict in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Relations between the two neighboring countries have since deteriorated.
The Republic of Crimea, officially part of Ukraine, lies on a peninsula and is separated from Russia to the east by the Kerch Strait
President Zelensky raised the prospect of a prisoner swap after his election in May and called for the revival of peace efforts between the two nations. He will meet with leaders from Russia,Germany and France later this month.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the "large-scale" prisoner exchange with Ukraine was being finalized. He added that the swap would be a "a huge step towards normalising relations" following Zelensky's rise to power in May.
Putin said that Moscow found it difficult to agree to the names Ukraine had nominated for the exchange
However, apparent preparations then came to a standstill.
Read more: Russia and Ukraine free prisoners in latest swap
Netherlands pleads Ukraine not to free prisoner
Dutch prosecutors urged Ukraine not to allow Tsemakh to travel to Russia, fearing his release could jeopardize flight MH17 investigations.
The Dutch government contacted Kiev "several times and at the very highest level" in a failed attempt to prevent the handover of Tsemak. Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said in a letter to parliament that he "regretted" Kiev's decision.
In July 2014, a Russian-made missile shot down MH17 over eastern Ukraine, killing all 283 people on board.
mvb/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
A Boeing 777 passenger jet was destroyed above a Ukraine conflict zone in 2014, with all 298 people on board losing their lives. International investigators blame pro-Russia rebels, and have started naming suspects. (17.07.2019)
The 24 Ukrainian sailors in Russian custody need to be immediately released, a UN maritime court has ruled. Ukraine's president said Moscow could show its readiness to end the Crimea conflict by releasing the sailors. (25.05.2019)
Germany's top diplomat Heiko Maas said the war in eastern Ukraine "must be stopped." while meeting his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. The two diplomats clashed on the issue of media freedom. (22.08.2019)
In the course of filming in Pripyat, DW reporters learned that the Ukrainian national guard holds target practice in the radioactively contaminated city. Why there, and how dangerous is it? (01.08.2019)
Ukraine's new parliament meets for the first time, appointing Oleksiy Honcharuk as PM. The former activist and lawyer, who has only three months' government experience, pledged to end corruption and boost the economy. (29.08.2019)
The swap comes after a recommitment to a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, where over 10,000 people have been killed. A US decision to provide Ukraine with weapons has seen Russia warn the US is encouraging "new bloodshed." (27.12.2017)
Vladimir Putin has spoken with Petro Poroshenko about a possible prisoner swap. Several Ukrainian prisoners in Russia are on a hunger strike, including film director Oleg Sentsov, who is serving a 20-year sentence. (09.06.2018)
Shortly before a planned prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, a court in Kyiv has released on bail a man suspected of involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014. (05.09.2019)