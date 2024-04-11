  1. Skip to content
Russia and Indonesia hold first joint military drills

Georg Matthes
November 4, 2024

Russia and Indonesia have begun their first joint military training drills in the Java Sea as Jakarta seeks to boost ties with Moscow. Indonesia is nevertheless trying to remain non-aligned in international politics, says DW’s Georg Matthes.

Similar stories from Indonesia

Divers work on an artificial reef in the waters off Bali

Bali plans tourist tax to fund environmental restoration

Authorities have introduced a visitor tax to fund preservation and research projects, in a bid to counter mass tourism.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 5, 202403:38 min
Teuku Samsul Alam, Assistant at the Regional Secretariat of West Aceh District speaks to DW in front of a refugee shelter

Why Indonesians now resent Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh

Hostility toward Rohingya migrants is growing in Indonesia's coastal communities. DW reports from West Aceh.
MigrationApril 9, 202403:09 min
A woman wearing a broad-brimmed hat stands chest-deep in water as she tends to her fishing pots.

An Indonesian village adapts to life on sinking land

Meet the residents of Timbulsloko, a tiny coastal village on the island of Java that's being swallowed by rising tides.
Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 7, 202402:49 min
More on Politics from Asia

external

OHCHR criticizes Bangladesh's Digital Security Act

Rory Mungoven, the head of UN Human Rights Commission's (OHCHR) Asia-Pacific section, tells DW that many provisions in Bangladesh's Digital Security Act are vaguely defined to target government critics.
PoliticsMarch 3, 202101:36 min
external

Amartya Sen: 'Secularism in India has been weakened'

In a DW interview, Amartya Sen, a Nobel prize-winning economist, says minorities are facing a tough time in India.
PoliticsAugust 17, 202025:31 min
More on Politics from around the world

Fact check composite picture showing a sign with a mosque depicted on it lying on the ground. The image has the words "Disinformation against Muslims on the rise" and a blue tick mark.

Fact check: Disinformation against Muslims on the rise

Hate comments against Muslims and migrants have increased sharply. Here's a look at the most common narratives and who is behind them. 
PoliticsOctober 22, 202408:02 min
A soldier taking part in the NATO exercise "Ramstein Flag 2024" climbs into a fighter jet.

NATO trains warding off missile attacks in giant air drill

NATO has held its largest ever air exercise aimed at practicing defending NATO's skies from ballistic missile threats.
PoliticsOctober 17, 202402:36 min
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on her way to a press conference

EU chief names new top team, with first defense commissioner

Ursula von der Leyen has revealed her nominees for new commissioners to lead the bloc for the next five years.
PoliticsSeptember 17, 202402:45 min
