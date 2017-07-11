Russia adds Alexei Navalny network to 'extremist' list

Russia added jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's political network to its database of terrorist and extremist organizations on Friday.

The network of Navalny's regional offices had disbanded Thursday in anticipation of the move.

What is Navalny's network of offices?

Navalny set up the network of offices in dozens of regions across Russia, while campaigning to run against Russian President Vladimir Putin in the 2018 presidential election.

Although he was eventually was barred from running, the offices remained. Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation has continued investigating graft by local officials, among other things, from these offices.

Russian prosecutors earlier requested that Navalny's foundation be classified as an extremist organization, together with groups such as "Islamic State" and the Jehovah's Witnesses.

