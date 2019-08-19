Russia accuses US of stoking military tensions with missile test

Moscow on Tuesday said the US was stoking military tensions by testing a ground-launched, medium-range cruise missile after Washington tore up a Cold War-era pact banning this type of potentially nuclear-capable weapon.

The Pentagon said on Monday it had tested a conventionally configured cruise missile that hit its target after more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) of flight.

"All this elicits regret. The United States has obviously taken a course toward escalating military tensions. We will not succumb to provocations," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told state news agency TASS.

Despite the test, Ryabkov said, "We won't allow ourselves to be pulled into a costly arms race." The minister stressed that Moscow would stick to a unilateral moratorium on such missile systems and did not plan to deploy them "as long as the US does not deploy them anywhere in the world."

Fears of a new arms race

The US missile tested on Sunday was a version of the nuclear-capable Tomahawk cruise missile. The ground-launched version of the Tomahawk was removed from service after the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was ratified in the late 1980s. The test came weeks after Washington on August 2 formally withdrew from the pact.

The INF treaty banned both countries from possessing, producing or conducting test flights of ground-launched cruise missiles and ballistic missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,420 miles).

Many fear the end of the INF, which Washington accused Moscow of having violated in recent years, will lead to a new and dangerous nuclear arms race.

The INF agreement was signed by former US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987. The deal, which served to boost global security at the end of Cold War, remained in force after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The treaty's collapse has, among other things, undermined confidence in any arms control and non-proliferation pacts.

